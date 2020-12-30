All Jackets Installed at Moray East Offshore Wind Farm

Belgian offshore installation contractor DEME Offshore has completed the installation of offshore wind turbine jackets for the 950 MW Moray East offshore wind farm in Scotland.

The offshore wind farm is being developed by Moray Offshore Windfarm East Ltd (MOWEL), which is a joint venture company owned by Ocean Winds ( 56.6%) Diamond Green Limited (33.4%) and CTG (10%).

DEME Offshore was awarded the full EPCI scope for 100 wind turbine foundations plus three offshore substation platform foundations in December 2018.

DEME Offshore then contracted Lamprell for the fabrication of 45 wind turbine foundation jackets and three offshore substation jackets. The remaining 55 jackets were awarded to Smulders, which constructed them at facilities in Belgium and Newcastle.

"Despite the many challenges brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic and the unfortunate incident on board of the ‘Orion’ just shortly before the delivery of the vessel to DEME and the offshore construction start, DEME Offshore successfully installed the final jacket foundation on the 26th December 2020," the company said Tuesday.

To remind, DEME Offshore was going to use the newbuild vessel Orion for works on the Moray East, however, the vessel delivery was delayed after a crane collapsed on it at Liebherr's yard in Rostock in Germany.

Deme Offshore then mobilized the replacement vessel ‘Scylla’ for the jacket installation. The first jacket was installed in July.