Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

All Jackets Installed at Moray East Offshore Wind Farm

December 30, 2020

Credit: Deme Offshore
Credit: Deme Offshore

Belgian offshore installation contractor DEME Offshore has completed the installation of offshore wind turbine jackets for the 950 MW Moray East offshore wind farm in Scotland.

The offshore wind farm is being developed by Moray Offshore Windfarm East Ltd (MOWEL), which is a joint venture company owned by Ocean Winds ( 56.6%) Diamond Green Limited (33.4%) and CTG (10%).

DEME Offshore was awarded the full EPCI scope for 100 wind turbine foundations plus three offshore substation platform foundations in December 2018. 

DEME Offshore then contracted Lamprell for the fabrication of 45 wind turbine foundation jackets and three offshore substation jackets. The remaining 55 jackets were awarded to Smulders, which constructed them at facilities in Belgium and Newcastle.

"Despite the many challenges brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic and the unfortunate incident on board of the ‘Orion’ just shortly before the delivery of the vessel to DEME and the offshore construction start, DEME Offshore successfully installed the final jacket foundation on the 26th December 2020," the company said Tuesday.

To remind, DEME Offshore was going to use the newbuild vessel Orion for works on the Moray East, however, the vessel delivery was delayed after a crane collapsed on it at Liebherr's yard in Rostock in Germany

Deme Offshore then mobilized the replacement vessel ‘Scylla’ for the jacket installation. The first jacket was installed in July.

 

Offshore Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Activity Europe Renewables

Related Offshore News

Illustration only - Prospector 5 drilling rig - Image by Huw Gibby - MarineTraffic

Borr Drilling Names New CFO
According to Reuters, Washington has what it considers “reliable information” about modifications being carried out to the Oceanic 5000, a crane ship, in Spain’s Canary Islands, upgrades that U.S. officials say will equip the ship to lay pipe in deep water. Image Credit: Farzad Bayanati/MarineTraffic.com

U.S. Readying Fresh Round of Sanctions Against Nord Stream...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: MarineTraffic

Brazilian Oil Firm Buys Offshore Drilling Rig for One...
Drilling
Fortuna - Image by: Michael Sturm/MarineTraffic.com

Fortuna Pipelayer Leaves Nord Stream 2 German Site,...
Offshore

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

ABS Discusses the Value of Digital Twins in the Offshore Sector

ABS Discusses the Value of Digital Twins in the Offshore Sector

Current News

All Jackets Installed at Moray East Offshore Wind Farm

All Jackets Installed at Moray East Offshore Wind Farm

Putting Power on the Seabed: Edging towards a Subsea Powerhouse

Putting Power on the Seabed: Edging towards a Subsea Powerhouse

Charter Extension for Rem Offshore's Rem Saltire Vessel

Charter Extension for Rem Offshore's Rem Saltire Vessel

Sen. Schumer Calls for Offshore Wind Turbine Assembly Site to be Built in Brooklyn

Sen. Schumer Calls for Offshore Wind Turbine Assembly Site to be Built in Brooklyn

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine