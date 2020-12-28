Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
GWS to Install Turbines at Fryslân - World's Largest Lake Wind Farm

December 28, 2020

Illustration -bphoto/AdobeStock
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has awarded Global Wind Service (GWS) with pre-assembly, transport, and offshore installation contract for all 89 turbines comprising Wind Farm Fryslân in the Netherlands. 

The scope of work includes transport and storage of components, pre-assembly, offshore installation, and the supply of lifting equipment.

Pre-assembly works are done at Amsterdam Alaska Harbour and Oude Zeug where work is scheduled to start in January 2021 and installation works following soon after. Global Wind Service did not share details on the financial value of the contract.

“We are very excited about being awarded with this project, thereby delivering yet another big pre-assembly project with Siemens Gamesa. The fact that they have also chosen GWS for the offshore installation scope as well demonstrates our great relation, and the continued high quality of our work” said Lars Petersen.

“After the joint success from previous pre-assembly projects and based on our close collaboration with Global Wind Service over the years, I am confident that we have chosen the right partner for the pre-assembly and Installation of the 89 turbines on the Fryslân project,” said Hervé Bouraima, Global Commodity Manager, Siemens Gamesa Offshore Procurement.

Wind farm Fryslân will comprise 89 SWT-DD-130 in the Frisian part of the Ijsselmeer, near Breezanddijk. The turbines are 180 meters tall; the blades are 63 meters long with a rotor diameter of 130metres.

Once completed it will be one of the largest wind projects in the Netherlands and the largest wind farm in the world in a lake. It is expected that the wind farm, once commissioned, will supply around 500,000 households with energy and reduce CO2 emission by 800,000 tonnes per year.

