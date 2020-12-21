Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Edison Chouest Inks Deal for Battery-equipped PSV

December 21, 2020

© Peter Dieter Jansen / MarineTraffic.com
Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) has entered into a contract with an oil major to install battery systems aboard one of its Jones Act platform supply vessels (PSV), the U.S.-based shipowner announced Monday. 

With the long-term deal in hand, ECO said it is working alongside its affiliate Marine Technologies to install the battery-on-board (BoB) system aboard one of its ECO 312-foot Class PSVs, with options for additional systems.

ECO has become the latest owner active in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to turn to greener battery power solutions as market demand for fuel-saving and emissions-reducing technologies continues to grow in the U.S. and abroad. Notably, the company's U.S.-based peer Harvey Gulf International Marine has committed to retrofitting batteries aboard a number of its ships after successful trials abroad its PSV Harvey Energy earlier this year. Firms such as Shell and Equinor are among those increasingly stipulating batteries on board the offshore supply and support vessels they charter.

For ECO, the move is part of a wider effort to help its clients achieve long-term emissions reductions.
Earlier this year, ECO announced it will build and operate the first-ever U.S. flagged Jones Act compliant service operations vessel (SOV), used for offshore wind farm operation and maintenance works. The company noted it also uses a proprietary shore power system called C-Power.

“In pursuit of our long-term vision for renewable energy development and reduced emissions, Edison Chouest Offshore strives to improve efficiency through technology and innovation,” said Dino Chouest, Executive Vice President of ECO.

“Through these efforts, we can reduce our carbon footprint and protect the environment for future generations, while our technological innovations make our customers’ offshore operations more efficient and cost-effective,” Chouest said.

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

VIDEO: GIEK Discusses Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm Financing

Equinor, Partners to Spend $346M to Boost Recovery Rates from North Sea Field

Aker Solutions Signs $57,6M CO2 Capture Deal

National Oilwell Varco to Change Name

Edison Chouest Inks Deal for Battery-equipped PSV

