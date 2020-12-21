Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shell to Write Down O&G Asset Value by Up To $4.5B

December 21, 2020

The Shell Appomattox deep-water platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico - Credit:Allison Smith/Photographic Services, Shell International Limited.
Royal Dutch Shell on Monday said it will write down the value of oil and gas assets by $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion following a string of impairments this year as it adjusts to a weaker outlook.

In an update ahead of its fourth-quarter results on February 4, Shell said the post-tax charge was due in part to impairments on its Appomattox field in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the closure of refineries and liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts.

It said some charges involved in its restructuring would be recognized in 2021.

In October, Shell, the world's biggest LNG trader, wrote down the value of its LNG portfolio by just under $1 billion, focusing on its flagship Prelude project in Australia.

That followed a $16.8 billion writedown in the second quarter which also included Prelude and a sharp cut in its price outlook.

CEO Ben van Beurden on Feb. 11 will unveil Shell's long-term strategy to sharply reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and expand its low-carbon energy and power businesses.

In its update, the Anglo-Dutch company also said it expects oil and gas production in its upstream division to be around 2.275 to 2.350 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, slightly higher than in the third quarter.

Production was impacted by the closure of platforms in the Gulf of Mexico due to hurricanes as well as mild weather in Northern Europe.

LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be between 8 and 8.6 million tonnes.

Oil refinery utilization is expected to be between 72% and 76% of capacity in the quarter, reflecting continued weak demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

