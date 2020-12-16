Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, SJI in Green Hydrogen Collab

SJI, a Folsom, New Jersey-based energy services holding company has entered a partnership with offshore wind developer Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind to collaborate on a green hydrogen pilot program.

The collaboration will research, monitor, and analyze the deployment of hydrogen technology and natural gas blending in New Jersey.

Atlantic Shores, a joint venture between Shell and EDF, is pursuing the development of a portfolio of offshore wind generating facilities on the Atlantic and Ocean County coasts.

SJI and Atlantic Shores have entered into a memorandum of understanding to explore utilizing the excess electricity generated from the wind projects to create “green hydrogen,” a renewable energy source that can be blended with SJI supply to lower carbon intensity.

"SJI will provide expertise in our natural gas blending process and access to our infrastructure to successfully operate the pilot," the company siad.

“Through the proposed green hydrogen pilot program, we look forward to helping our region realize the full value chain of offshore wind by multiplying the clean energy impact through hydrogen blending in our natural gas system,” said Mike Renna, SJI president and chief executive officer.

“This project will further our strategy of pursuing decarbonization initiatives to advance our renewable energy goals and will add to our track record of successful clean energy endeavors such as advanced energy efficiency offerings, methane leak reduction investments, and our conservation incentive program (CIP).”

Joris Veldhoven, Atlantic Shores’ Commercial Director said: "Our team at Atlantic Shores is very excited to partner with New Jersey’s SJI on this innovative project. Our pilot project will be an important steppingstone to enable a wider application of green hydrogen in New Jersey and will expand opportunities for research and academic collaborations, such as Atlantic Shores’ collaboration with the Laboratory for Energy Smart Systems (LESS) program at Rutgers University, and serve to anchor more green innovation in the State.”



