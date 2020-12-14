Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Keppel Suspends Drilling Package Order with MHWirth

December 14, 2020

Credit: MHWirth
Credit: MHWirth

Singapore-based offshore drilling rig builder Keppel has sent a notice to MHWirth to suspend work under the order for a drilling rig package signed in 2019.

The order was for MHWirth to deliver the drilling equipment package project for the second mid-water semisubmersible drilling rig under construction at Keppel FELS, for the end client Awilco Drilling. However, Keppel earlier this month terminated the rig construction contract with Awilco.

In a statement on Friday, MHWirth, owned by Akastor, said it had received a notice from Keppel FELS to suspend works under the drilling equipment package project.

According to MHWirth, the contract, signed in April 2019, included rights for Keppel Fels to suspend the project "including compensation mechanisms in relation thereto."

"The majority of MHWirth's scope of supply for the project has been substantially manufactured, with payments received in accordance with progress to date," MHWirth said.

At the time of the signing of the contract in April last year, MHWirth said the contract value for the drilling equipment package, including a mid-water riser package, was approximately USD 100 million.

As previously reported, Keppel earlier this month terminated a construction contract with Awilco Drilling for the Nordic Spring semi-submersible drilling rig citing Awilco's inability to pay for an upcoming installment. It also served Awilco with a notice of arbitration. Read more here.

Equipment Drilling Activity

Related Offshore News

Credit: Fokke/AdobeStock

Offshore Wind: Asia to Catch Up with Europe by 2025
Illustration - Credit: Agrarmotive/Adobestock

Atlantic Shores Bids to Build Up to for 2,3 GW of Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Maersk Developer - Credit: Maersk Drilling

Petronas Makes Its First Offshore Discovery in Suriname
Energy
(Photo: Dominion Energy)

US Defense Bill Affirms Jones Act Applies to Offshore Wind
Legal

Insight

Why Green Hydrogen is Finally Getting its Day in the Sun

Why Green Hydrogen is Finally Getting its Day in the Sun

Video

Video: The Floating Production Market Faces Headwinds, But Opportunities Exist

Video: The Floating Production Market Faces Headwinds, But Opportunities Exist

Current News

Solstad Nets Charters for Platform Supply Vessels in Norway

Solstad Nets Charters for Platform Supply Vessels in Norway

Lundin Gets OK to Use Rowan Viking Rig at Edvard Grieg Field

Lundin Gets OK to Use Rowan Viking Rig at Edvard Grieg Field

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction Works Resume Despite U.S. sanctions

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction Works Resume Despite U.S. sanctions

Neodrill Pens Neptune Contract for CAN Tech

Neodrill Pens Neptune Contract for CAN Tech

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine