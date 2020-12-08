Triumph Subsea Services Orders Offshore Construction Vessel from Brodosplit

Triumph Subsea Services has signed a contract with the Croatian shipbuilder Brodosplit for the construction of a field development vessel.

Triumph said Tuesday that the contract was for one firm vessel, with options to order three more.

Options will be executed upon completion of the detailed engineering drawings and upon cutting of steel of the initial hull, Triumph Subsea Services said.

The first vessel has been assigned hull number 495 and named ‘FDV Chronos’ with expected steel cutting in March / April 2021. The delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The vessels will be built and outfitted entirely at DIV Shipbuilding Group’s owned Brodosplit facility in Split, Croatia.

"FDV Chronos and her sister ships are the most advanced Net Zero compliant and future-proofed multi-purpose offshore construction vessels currently available within the market. FDV Chronos and her sisters are turnkey solutions for nearly all subsea construction tasks that can be encountered within the offshore oil & gas, subsea telecoms, decommissioning and renewables markets," Triumph Subsea Services said.

"Our commitment and goal was to have developed, built, and to be operating a truly Net Zero vessel fleet by 2035 or sooner. We believe that we are now well on our way to achieving these Net Zero goals by 2030 due to the numerous innovations and industry firsts incorporated in FDV Chronos," the company said.