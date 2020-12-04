Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Siem Offshore Sells 1998-built AHTS Vessel

December 4, 2020

Credit; John Attersley/MarineTraffic
Credit; John Attersley/MarineTraffic

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Siem Offshore has signed an agreement to sell its AHTS vessel Venture Sea. 

The vessel, built by Halter Marine in 1998, is owned by Secunda Canada, a Siem Offshore Canadian subsidiary.

Siem Offshore said that the sale deal was made "at market terms" and delivery is scheduled to take place in December 2020. It did not say who the new owner was.

Per Siem Offshore's mid-September presentation, the company had 33 vessels in its fleet of which six were in lay-up, with the Venture Sea also laid up.

According to data by VesselsValue, the 73 meters long Venture Sea had been on a contract with ExxonMobil from mid-2016 to mid-2019.

Back in September, the vessel was reportedly sent to assist and tow the bulk carrier Golden Opal that became disabled in the Davis Strait.

Energy Vessels Activity North America

Related Offshore News

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation's planned subsea rock installation vessel could be operational and available to the U.S. offshore wind market as early as 2024. (Image: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Plans First Jones Act Rock...
Image Credit: Awilco Drilling

Keppel Hits Awilco with Another Arbitration Notice, Rig...


Trending Offshore News

Sangomar FPSO Illustration - Credit. Woodside

Woodside Blocks Another Firm from Joining Offshore Senegal...
Energy
Credit: Bombora

Bombora, TechnipFMC Developing Foundations for Floating...
Energy

Insight

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Video

Video: In Offshore Wind, Size Matters

Video: In Offshore Wind, Size Matters

Current News

Keppel Hits Awilco with Another Arbitration Notice, Rig Contract Cancellation

Keppel Hits Awilco with Another Arbitration Notice, Rig Contract Cancellation

Denmark's Offshore Oil Output to Drop Faster than Projected

Denmark's Offshore Oil Output to Drop Faster than Projected

Boskalis Charters Offshore Construction Vessel for Offshore Wind Work in Taiwan

Boskalis Charters Offshore Construction Vessel for Offshore Wind Work in Taiwan

Ørsted to Sell 25% in 1,1GW U.S. Offshore Wind Project to NJ's PSEG

Ørsted to Sell 25% in 1,1GW U.S. Offshore Wind Project to NJ's PSEG

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine