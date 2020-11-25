Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jacket Transport Completed

November 25, 2020

OHT’s MV Hawk arrives at the Port of Nigg, Scotland, with the final load of jacket foundations for Moray East from UEA. Image source: OHT
OHT’s MV Hawk arrives at the Port of Nigg, Scotland, with the final load of jacket foundations for Moray East from UEA. Image source: OHT

On November 25, 2020, MV Hawk discharged her final jacket foundation for the Moray East Offshore Wind Farm.

OHT’s heavy transportation vessel carried its second load of 10jackets from Lamprell’s fabrication site in Hamriyah, UAE, arriving at the Port of Nigg in the Cromarty Firth on November 12, 2020, marking the completion of OHT’s eight-month transportation campaign which also used its vessels MV Osprey and MV Albatross. 

All told, OHT transported 48 three-legged jacket foundations averaging more than 1,000 tonnes and up to 80 meters in height.

OHT were contracted by DEME Offshore, the project’s balance of plant EPCI contractor, in September 2019.

"The jacket foundations are amongst the largest in deployment for offshore wind turbines. We are immensely proud to have played a key role in delivering such a critical component for this remarkable offshore wind project," said Egil Ismar, OHT’s Project Manager.

  • Once complete, Moray Offshore Windfarm (East) Ltd (known as ‘Moray East’) will consist of 100 V164 – 9.5MW turbines and will generate sufficient electricity to save 1.4 million tonnes CO₂ equivalent annually.
Technology Offshore Vessels Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Island Crusader – Credit: Kongsberg Maritime

Interview: Kongsberg's Geir Oscar Løseth Discusses the...
Credit: Dogger Bank

Power Purchase Deals Signed for World's Largest Offshore...

Insight

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Video

Webinar: Offshore Wind: North American Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Offshore Wind: North American Opportunities and Challenges

Current News

Gulf Marine Contractors Names Finstad Executive VP

Gulf Marine Contractors Names Finstad Executive VP

Tokyo Gas Joins Chiba Offshore Wind Partnership

Tokyo Gas Joins Chiba Offshore Wind Partnership

PetroVietnam Says Annual Output Unaffected by COVID-19

PetroVietnam Says Annual Output Unaffected by COVID-19

Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jacket Transport Completed

Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jacket Transport Completed

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine