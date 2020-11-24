Bassoe Analytics, Greenpact Data Merge into Esgian

Bassoe Analytics, a Norwegian offshore drilling rig data company, said Tuesday it has merged with Greenpact Data.

The merged company, called Esgian, has been described as a provider of Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) impact analytics for the energy transition.

According to info on its website, Esgian's mission is to create "independent and innovative data driven insight and analytical business decision tools that advance corporate performance in environmental, social and governance (ESG)."

Bassoe, which provides offshore drilling rig values, utilization, day rate estimates, and contract updates, said in a social media post that, under Esgian, it would continue to provide the offshore rig market data as before, but this time with new insights into additional areas such as rig emissions.

Esgian is based in Oslo, Norway with offices in London, Aberdeen, and Houston.