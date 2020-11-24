Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Archer in 5-Year Drilling Services Deal with Aker BP

November 24, 2020

Ula field - Credit: Aker BP
Ula field - Credit: Aker BP

Oslo-listed oilfield services provider Archer has won a five-year contract with the Norwegian oil company Aker BP.

The contract is for the provision of platform drilling operations and maintenance services on the Ula and Valhall installations in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea. 

According to Archer's announcement on Tuesday, the contract will begin on January 1, 2021, in direct continuation of the current contract, and will include an additional three-year extension option

Archer will deliver platform drilling, maintenance services, and intervention support, including further integrated engineering, rental equipment, and well services where required.

