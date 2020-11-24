Neptune Energy Names New Managing Director for Egypt

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has appointed Mohamed Mounes Shahat to the role of Egypt Managing Director, based in Cairo.

Mounes, who will start in December, joins Neptune from Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum, having most recently held the position of Minister’s Advisor for Gas Affairs.

The new MD has almost 40 years’ experience in the sector having begun his career with the Gulf of Suez Petroleum Company in Egypt as a Petroleum Engineer.

He has held senior leadership roles including Operations General Manager and Board member at Khalda Petroleum Company and was Chairman and Managing Director at Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company, Qarun Petroleum Company, and Wastani Petroleum Company.

He was Deputy CEO for Production and a member of the Executive Board at Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC). He joined Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum in 2016 as First Undersecretary of Gas Affairs, and later became Minister’s Advisor for Gas Affairs.

Mounes has a B.Eng in Petroleum Engineering from Cairo University.

Gamal Kassem, Neptune’s current Egypt Managing Director, will continue with the company until the end of the year, supporting Mounes’ transition into the role.

Jim House, CEO of Neptune, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Mounes to the company at an important time for the business. He brings a wealth of experience to Neptune and a deep knowledge of the industry in Egypt.

“He joins Neptune as we progress our plans for the North West El Amal block, following the seismic acquisition earlier this year. He will also build on our strong relationship with the Ministry of Petroleum and Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation as we progress work on our concessions. “I would like to thank Gamal for his dedication to the business in Egypt and for his continuing leadership until Mounes’ transition is complete.”