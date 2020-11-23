ARMS Reliability Wins Contract with MODEC

ARMS Reliability said it has reached an agreement with floating production solutions provider MODEC to assist with optimization and rapid strategy development of asset maintenance management philosophy for MODEC’s newest floating production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO) project for the Bacalhau field, offshore Brazil. The Bacalhau FPSO, the largest ever ordered for Brazil, will be capable of producing up to 220,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

"The four-phase project will begin with the development of an asset management philosophy based on asset strategy management, a critical component of continuous improvement that will ensure the required foundations for ongoing success are built into the culture," ARMS Reliability said.

The FPSO will be MODEC's second supported ARMS Reliability, following the MV34 FPSO offshore Mexico. Each project leverages ARMS Reliability's asset strategy management platform, OnePM, and the world’s largest component strategy library within, the company said. The optimized reliability strategies will be packaged and loaded into their SAP EAM system for rapid deployment to all assets.

“We’re excited to work with the team at MODEC again on the new Bacalhau FPSO. . . We feel confident this partnership will help strengthen MODEC’s position as the leading floating productions solutions provider to the industry and will ensure the maximum lifetime value of their assets,” said ARMS Reliability's Engineering Manager, Sarah Beddor.

The Bacalhau field, operated by Equinor, on behalf of the partners ExxonMobil and Petrogal Brasil, will be the first greenfield development in the pre-salt operated by an international operator.

Located 185 kilometers from the coast of the municipality of Ilhabela/SP, in the state of São Paulo, in water depths of 2,050 meters, the project will in the first phase produce 220,000 bbls/d. First oil is planned in 2024.