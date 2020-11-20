Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

USA: Fugro Completes Mayflower Wind Site Survey

November 20, 2020

Credit: Fugro
Credit: Fugro

Dutch offshore survey services provider Fugro has completed a large site characterization field program off the coast of Massachusetts for Mayflower Wind, a joint venture between Shell New Energies and Ocean Winds.

The 6‑month program involved high‑resolution Geo‑data acquisition within the project’s 520‑km2 lease area and along the export cable routes. 

These data will support permitting, design, and installation of the proposed wind farm, which could generate up to 800 MW of renewable energy for over half a million homes.

Fugro’s work on the project began in April and comprised four vessels and one aircraft to acquire Geo-data about the site’s water depth, seafloor morphology, seabed and sub-seabed geohazards, historical and archaeological resources, benthic habitats, and soil properties. Laboratory testing, data integration and analysis are now underway to support the project’s construction and operation plans.

Mayflower Wind Technical Director Michiel Bekker said: "These data are important to both permitting and engineering efforts and will help keep this important project on track to generate low-cost, clean energy to the state of Massachusetts by the mid-2020s."

Energy Vessels Geoscience Offshore Wind Activity Geotechnical

Related Offshore News

Offshore drilling rig - Credit: Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

Last U.S. Offshore Oil Lease Under Trump to Test Industry...
Illustration by sezerozger/AdobeStock

Pandemic Wiped 28,000 Oil & Gas Jobs in Australia, Rystad...


Trending Offshore News

Credit; Windthrust

Windthrust Working on All-in-one Floating Port and...
Vessels
Illustration; An FPSO - Credit: Danial/AdobeStock

Bumi Armada Declares 'Force Majeure' on ONGC FPSO Deal as...
Energy

Insight

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video

Webinar: Offshore Wind: North American Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Offshore Wind: North American Opportunities and Challenges

Current News

MacGregor Delivers Goods for Chinese Floater

MacGregor Delivers Goods for Chinese Floater

ORE Catapult Invests in Innovative Wind Turbine Blade Manufacturing Facility

ORE Catapult Invests in Innovative Wind Turbine Blade Manufacturing Facility

USA: Fugro Completes Mayflower Wind Site Survey

USA: Fugro Completes Mayflower Wind Site Survey

Inpex Adds More Work for Solstad AHTS Duo at Ichthys Field

Inpex Adds More Work for Solstad AHTS Duo at Ichthys Field

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine