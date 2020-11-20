Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Inpex Adds More Work for Solstad AHTS Duo at Ichthys Field

November 20, 2020

Credit: Solstad Offshore
Credit: Solstad Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore said Friday that oil and gas company Inpex had extended charters for two of its anchor handlers in Australia.

Japan's Inpex had in October 2019 awarded three-year contracts for two Solstad Offshore AHTS vessels Normand Scorpion and Normand Sirius for operations at the Ichthys project in Australia, with the contract starting in early 2020.

Now, Inpex has extended the charters for the AHTS duo which will continue to support drilling for the Ichthys LNG development.

Solstad said that the Normand Scorpion and Normand Sirius firm operational period will now continue until August 2023 with additional extension options available to Inpex.

The anchor handlers have been supporting Inpex operations with the Maersk Deliverer offshore drilling rig since early 2020 operating from Broome, Australia.

Located about 220 kilometers offshore Western Australia and 820 kilometers southwest of Darwin, the Ichthys field is estimated to contain more than 12 trillion cubic feet of gas and 500 million barrels of condensate. 

The field, which covers an area of around 800 square kilometers, sits in water depths averaging of around 250 meters.  Production from the field started in July 2018.

