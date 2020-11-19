Nigerian Crew Boat Owner Opts for Fueltrax

Fueltrax, a provider of marine fuel management systems, has said that a major Nigerian vessel owner and operator for fast crew boats and security vessels has upgraded two of its onboard electronic fuel monitoring systems to Fueltrax.

Fueltrax said the client opted for its solution due to standards not being met with a previous electronic fuel monitoring system (EFMS).

"The new vessels coming online with Fueltrax include two fast crew boats operating in the Gulf of Guinea, Nigeria," Fueltrax said,

"This vessel owner switched because they experienced system failure and poor support from the existing EFMS manufacturer. In response, Fueltrax will provide fully remote support capabilities, with automated monitoring for anomalies or system interruptions as the only EFMS system capable of resolving support issues remotely, Fueltrax said.

“Other EFMS technologies would have needed to dispatch a technician to resolve onboard issues, and in many cases having to do a full quarantine to come onboard the vessel—costing valuable time and money.” says Ruben DeLeon, Product Support Director. “Our product is fundamentally built with the integrated ability to remotely tap into all our hardware, including our meters, to ensure we can monitor and maintain system functionality,” says DeLeon.

Fueltrax offers a cloud-based data and analytics service for all fuel activities onboard through a completely independent, closed-loop system. Along with smart monitoring and measurement, Fueltrax EFMS reduces costs and sets the standard for secure, compliant, optimized vessel performance and fuel accountability. Credit: Fueltrax

“When the EFMS fails, the vessel is unable to do the job. A bad image was reflected on the vessel as a result,” says Bene Okorie, West Africa Operations Manager, Fueltrax. “This prompted the client’s decision to upgrade their EFMS to Fueltrax. Now, with a 99% uptime and 24/7 remote support, we are excited to welcome our new vessel owner to improve their fuel consumption and benefit from being a better steward for the environment, while also saving fuel spend onboard,” says Okorie.

According to the company, Fueltrax helps vessel owners increase their fleet utilization and stay on contract by ensuring they have the tools and transparency to help their efficiency and CO2 targets as set by their clients, the charterers. Through FUELNET, the secure logistics web portal, this FCB operator will gain access to more reliable and trustworthy data as a deliverable necessary to prove their performance key performance indicators (KPIs), Fueltrax said.

FUELNET provides live updates of vessel location and vessel activities and reporting history, completely independent from AIS.

"Vessel owners utilizing this technology maintain better operating expenditure control needed to thrive – regardless of an ever-changing economic climate," Fueltrax said.

"With Fueltrax onboard, these Fueltrax users can also trust their vessel will maintain on-hire eligibility with best-in-industry 99% uptime. The vessel owner can expect more of their fleet being utilized by charterers, with Fueltrax being the preferred EFMS provider in the Gulf of Guinea due to its strong reputation as a highly reliable service," Fueltrax said.