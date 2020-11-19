Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Höegh LNG to Supply FSRU in India in Q1 2021

November 19, 2020

For illustration only - A Höegh LNG FSRU - Credit: Höegh LNG
For illustration only - A Höegh LNG FSRU - Credit: Höegh LNG

Höegh LNG has entered into a binding commitment to supply H-Energy with an FSRU in Jaigarh, India from as early as the first quarter of 2021.

Jaigarh is south of Mumbai in Maharashtra state, India. The final agreement will be for 10 years with annual termination options after year five, Höegh LNG said.

Höegh LNG will allocate one of its available FSRUs currently trading in the LNG carrier market for the project.

President and Chief Executive Officer Sveinung J.S. Støhle says: "We are delighted to have entered into a binding commitment with H-Energy for their new LNG import terminal in Jaigarh, India. 

"The construction of H-Energy's LNG import project is near to completion, positioning it as a timely gateway to one of the world's highest growing LNG markets. The terminal will be the first of what we believe could be multiple FSRU based terminals in India."

Energy LNG Vessels Coastal/Inland Activity Asia FSRU India

