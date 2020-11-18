Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Siemens Gamesa Names New CEO of Offshore Business

November 18, 2020

Marc Becker - Credit: Siemens Gamesa
Spanish-German wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has informed that Marc Becker is to return to the company as CEO of its Offshore business.

He served as Managing Director for Germany and Head of Offshore Sales and Projects at Siemens Gamesa before leaving the company in early 2020.

"In the latter role, and previously as COO of Siemens Wind Power, Becker played a key role in building the company´s strong leadership position  in the rapidly growing Offshore segment," Siemens Gamesa said.

Becker will be the permanent replacement for Andreas Nauen who was promoted to CEO of the company in June. Becker will be based in Hamburg and start his new role on February 1. Pierre Bauer will continue as interim  CEO in the meantime. 

“I am delighted to bring Marc back to the company to lead Offshore. He has an outstanding track record in Offshore wind energy and has the experience, expertise, and industry network to lead our future growth in this critical area,” said Andreas Nauen, Chief Executive Officer of  Siemens Gamesa.

“With the addition of Marc, we will complete a strong and revitalized  team to lead the turnaround that will deliver long-term sustainable  growth and profitability to Siemens Gamesa.” 

“Siemens Gamesa is the undisputed leader in offshore wind, and I´m looking forward to rejoining the company and working to extend that leadership,” said Marc Becker.  “There is huge potential for offshore wind to lead the fightback against climate change, and with the talented team at Siemens Gamesa as well as the industry´s best technology, we are well-positioned to play a  leading role.” 

Becker will join a senior management team that has been overhauled in the second half of calendar 2020. 

Lars Bondo Krogsgaard, former CEO of Nordex Acciona and co-CEO of MHI Vestas joined as CEO of Onshore earlier in November. Juan Gutierrez took over as CEO of Service in August.  Beatriz Puente will join as Chief Financial Officer on December 1 from NH Hotels, where she has served as Executive Managing Director Finance  & Administration since 2015.

