CGG Wins Two Large-scale Seismic Reprocessing Contracts with PTTEP

French seismic data company CGG has been awarded two large-scale complex seismic reprocessing contracts by the Thai national oil company PTTEP.

CGG said PTTEP was investing in the rejuvenation of pre-existing data sets from two regions offshore Malaysia. The contracts have been awarded to Subsurface Imaging, part of CGG’s Geoscience division.

"Over the course of the next year, CGG, through its offices in Kuala Lumpur, will conduct merged reprocessing of surveys from many vintages, including towed-streamer and OBC seismic data from offshore Sabah and Sarawak. The fast-track products are expected by mid-next year and final workstation products will be delivered by the end of 2021," CGG said.

According to CGG, PTTEP expects the resulting high-quality images will improve the definition of producing reservoirs, enable enhanced planning and drilling of future wells, and open up new plays for near-field exploration at deeper intervals.

"This region has a complex highly faulted subsurface where scattered gas bodies mask the target reservoir on existing data sets," CGG said.

"To unmask the gas wipeout, remove distortions at the reservoir level and image the bounding faults, CGG will apply its latest workflow including proprietary imaging technologies, such as high-frequency full-wavefield Time-Lag FWI (HF-FWI), Q-compensating least-squares (LS-Q) Kirchhoff PSDM and LS-Q RTM, which have been fine-tuned over many similar projects in the region," CGG said.

"These technologies will also be focused to improve imaging of the deeper exploration targets, where the objective is to improve amplitude, resolution, and continuity in the mini-basins and define the steeply dipping folds underneath the main unconformity," the company added.



