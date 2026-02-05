Fugro Starts Site Surveys for SSEN’s Western Isles Power Link

Fugro has started integrated nearshore site investigations for SSEN Transmission’s Western Isles High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Link, a power transmission project designed to transfer renewable electricity from Scotland’s islands to the UK mainland.

The Western Isles HVDC Link will enable the transmission of up to 1,800 MW of renewable energy and is intended to strengthen the UK’s electricity network by connecting the Western Isles to the mainland grid.

The project will comprise around 83 kilometers of underground cable and 81 kilometer’s of subsea cable, linking SSEN Transmission’s Lewis Hub HVDC converter station and AC substation on the Isle of Lewis to the mainland.

Fugro’s scope includes nearshore geophysical and geotechnical investigations to support the design and construction of cable landfalls, where subsea cables come ashore. The work is being carried out using Fugro’s ARAN 250 specialist jack-up platform, which is designed for operations in shallow water.

Investigations include drilling and testing at several potential landfall locations near Arnish Point on the Isle of Lewis and at Dundonnell on the Scottish mainland. Soil samples collected during the campaign will be analysed at Fugro’s laboratory in Wallingford.

Survey work at Arnish Point has been completed, with the ARAN 250 now operating at Dundonnell, where activities are expected to conclude in February, subject to weather conditions.

“We welcome Fugro’s progress in delivering nearshore surveys for our Western Isles HVDC Link, which will connect the Western Isles to the GB Transmission network for the first time. These surveys are another step forward in progressing the project. We’d like to thank everyone who had contributed to the marine consultation events that have helped inform our potential cable landfall sites for the project, which this survey work is helping to progress,” said Niall MacLeod, Project Director for SSEN Transmission.

“Our integrated approach, combining specialist platforms, expert teams, and advanced laboratory analysis, will give SSEN Transmission the reliable Geo-data needed to make informed engineering decisions and help deliver clean, secure energy to communities across the UK safely and sustainably,” added Matthew Chappell, Fugro’s Regional Service Line Director for Nearshore.