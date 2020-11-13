Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Report: OPEC+ Oil Output Cuts Compliance at 101 Pct

November 13, 2020

Illustration by Maksym Yemelyanov/AdobeStock
Illustration by Maksym Yemelyanov/AdobeStock

 The compliance of OPEC+ with oil production cuts in October was seen at 101%, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Friday, maintaining a strong level of adherence to their supply-cut pact.

The compliance assessment will be reviewed and confirmed by a meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee on Monday, one of the sources said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, are scheduled to increase output by 2 million barrels per day from January but are considering adjusting the deal to further support the market.

OPEC+ is due to meet next on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, following a high-level ministerial meeting on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Rania el Gamal, Ahmad Ghaddar, and Alex Lawler; writing by Maher Chmaytelli. Editing by Jane Merriman and David Evans)

Energy Middle East Activity Europe Oil Production South America Asia

Related Offshore News

Springifeld workers on an offshore rig (File Photo: Springfield)

Ghana Tells Eni, Springfield to Unitize Offshore Oil...
Leiv Eiriksson - Credit: Marius Vassnes/MarineTraffic.com

ConocoPhillips Makes 'Significant' Gas Find at Warka Well...

Insight

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video

VIDEO: Subsea 7 Expands Fleet with Newbuild Reel-lay Vessel Skandi Vega

VIDEO: Subsea 7 Expands Fleet with Newbuild Reel-lay Vessel Skandi Vega

Current News

Modec Takes Delivery of Carioca MV30 FPSO

Modec Takes Delivery of Carioca MV30 FPSO

CorPower Secures 10-year Marine License in Portugal for Wave Energy Project

CorPower Secures 10-year Marine License in Portugal for Wave Energy Project

Steerprop Azimuth Propulsion for Icebreaking W2W Vessel

Steerprop Azimuth Propulsion for Icebreaking W2W Vessel

Woodmac: 2-degree Pathway Could Lead to 65% Drop in Upstream Gas Investments

Woodmac: 2-degree Pathway Could Lead to 65% Drop in Upstream Gas Investments

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine