Global Energy Names Ex-Rugby Pro to Lead Its Renewables Business

Inverness-based offshore energy construction and services firm Global Energy Group said Wednesday it has appointed Iain Sinclair to the newly created role of Executive Director of Renewables and Energy Transition and shared plans to launch a new operation in Edinburgh.

Sinclair is a former professional rugby player, with over 18 years’ experience in senior energy and infrastructure roles, previously held managing director positions at Forth Steel and Murray Plate Group.

Global Energy Group, which has traditionally provided services to the local offshore oil and gas industry, has also established itself as an offshore wind player, investing £90 million to date in its Port of Nigg facility in the Cromarty Firth to enable major infrastructure projects.

The firm has supported both Beatrice and Moray East offshore wind farms, with its Port of Nigg used as the offshore wind foundation staging port.

The company said Wednesday that Sinclair would join the senior management team and have a group-wide remit to develop opportunities in offshore wind, green and blue hydrogen, and sustainable infrastructure.

Chairman of Global Energy Group, Roy MacGregor said: “Iain joins us at a pivotal time as we continue our journey to support the energy industry with the transition to net-zero. His background and experience are an ideal fit for our future ambitions. He will be responsible for supporting our portfolio businesses in building diverse expertise to increase our contribution to the low carbon sector. I look forward to working with Iain over the coming months as we develop our clean energy strategy.”

Sinclair will be responsible for developing plans that utilize the company’s oil and gas skills and experience as it further diversifies in line with clients’ needs.

He said: “The speed in which the energy transition has accelerated means we are at an incredibly exciting time for the industry as a whole with major infrastructure projects on the horizon and the ScotWind leasing round. Having worked as a supplier to Global Energy Group for several years, I have been impressed with the entrepreneurial spirit, ambitions, and investment commitments to support the clean energy industry. I am thrilled to be leading this area of the group and, together with the business unit leaders, further enhancing our offering as we establish a presence in Edinburgh next year.”