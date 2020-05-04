Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
First Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets Arrive in UK

May 4, 2020

Image by Global Energy Group
Image by Global Energy Group

Global Energy Group's Port of Nigg facility has announced the arrival of the heavy-lift vessel OHT Osprey with the first eight of what will be 103 jacket structures for the Moray East Offshore Windfarm project for DEME Offshore.

The Port of Nigg was chosen as the foundation staging port for the construction of the 950MW offshore wind farm which will see 100 turbines and 3 offshore substation platforms being installed.

Global Energy Group's Chairman Roy MacGregor said: "It has always been our desire to make the best use of Nigg Energy Park and I am delighted that DEME Offshore recognized we have the facilities, experience, and skills to support them with this extremely exciting project.

Once completed the Moray East Offshore Windfarm development will have 100 MHI Vestas 9.5MW turbines supplying up to 950MW of power into the National Grid and is due to be operational by 2022. 

