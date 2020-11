The Norwegian government is seeking approval from parliament to divest the state's stakes in Aker Solutions, Akastor, Aker Offshore Wind and Aker Carbon Capture, the industry ministry said on Tuesday.

"We are in no hurry to sell the government's shares in these companies but are open to doing so if we can get a good price," Industry Minister Iselin Nyboe said in a statement.

