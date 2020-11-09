Tech File: Offshore Real-Time Video Streaming Solution Debuts

SubC Imaging released its new Offshore Real-Time Video Streaming Solution.

The low-latency video streaming solution enables live streaming of subsea video from ROV, and other subsea systems, allowing decision-makers real-time operation of remote assets from anywhere in the world.

The cloud-based service is of particular interest today as many offshore operations have been affected by COVID-19. Many teams are unable to travel, and where travel is possible, there are new vessel capacity restrictions. SubC’s Offshore Real-Time Streaming allows staff onshore to view live video without taking up vessel space, reducing project complexity and cost due. The new service offers secure HD offshore video streaming with flexible bandwidth, frame rate, and quality with a measured latency of less than 1 second. Each offshore-to-onshore video presentation can have four low-latency video sources and multiple simultaneous viewers and is compatible with all camera standards.



