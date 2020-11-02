Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Production Starts from Husky's Liuhua 29-1 Gas Field, Offshore China

November 2, 2020

Credit: CNOOC Engineering (File Photo)
Credit: CNOOC Engineering (File Photo)

Canadian oil and gas company Husky Energy and China's CNOOC have started gas production from the Liuhua 29-1 gas field, offshore China.

The Liuhua 29-1 gas field is located in the eastern South China Sea, 86 kilometers northeast of Liwan 3-1 gas field, with a water depth of about 640 to 785 meters.

 A new subsea wellhead has been built, with 7 development wells planned in total. The gas field will fully utilize the existing production facilities of Liuhua 34-2 gas field and Liwan 3-1 gas field. It is expected to reach peak production of approximately 62 million cubic feet of natural gas per day in 2022.

CNOOC has a 25% working interest in Liuhua 29-1 gas field and acts as the operator in shallow water, while Husky Oil China Limited holds the remaining 75% working interest and acts as the operator in deep water.

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Dolphin Drilling Bags Drilling and P&A Deal with DNO in Norway

Mooring Specialist Intermoor Names Ex-Valaris VP as Managing Director

Exxon Posts Third Straight Quarterly Loss

Production Starts from Husky's Liuhua 29-1 Gas Field, Offshore China

