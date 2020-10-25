Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Canada: Cenovus Energy to Buy Rival Husky Energy in $2.9B Deal

October 25, 2020

SeaRose floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel used by Husky to produce oil from its offshore oil fields in the Atlantic Ocean, off Canada. Image credit: Captain Robert Walsh/MarineTraffic.com
SeaRose floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel used by Husky to produce oil from its offshore oil fields in the Atlantic Ocean, off Canada. Image credit: Captain Robert Walsh/MarineTraffic.com

Cenovus Energy Inc has agreed to buy rival Husky Energy Inc in an all-stock deal valued at C$3.8 billion ($2.9 billion) to create Canada's No. 3 oil and gas producer as a pandemic-driven demand collapse and weak oil prices force the industry to consolidate.

The deal, announced on Sunday, is the largest in the Canadian energy sector since the start of the pandemic, and follows recent big deals in the United States.

Concho Resources Inc agreed this month to being taken over by ConocoPhillips for $9.7 billion. That followed Chevron Corp's $4.2 billion purchase of Noble Energy.

Canadian companies have been under stress for six years, dating back to the last downturn, due to congested pipelines and the flight by foreign oil companies and investors due to Canada's high production costs and emissions.

Cenovus' deal for Husky is valued at C$23.6 billion, including debt, the companies said in a joint statement.

Cenovus said the deal would create Canada's third-largest producer based on total company output.

Husky shareholders will receive 0.7845 of a Cenovus share and 0.0651 of a Cenovus share purchase warrant in exchange for each Husky common share, according to the statement.

The combined company is expected to generate annual synergies of C$1.2 billion and will operate as Cenovus Energy Inc with headquarters in Alberta, Canada, the statement said.

Cenovus CEO Alex Pourbaix will serve as chief executive of the merged company with Jeff Hart, currently Husky's finance chief, becoming chief financial officer.

Cenovus said the combined company will be able to produce 750,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d).

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of Cenovus and Husky and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, the companies said.

($1 = 1.3132 Canadian dollars) 

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg Editing by Susan Fenton and Nick Zieminski)

Mergers & Acquisitions Industry News Activity Production North America Canada

Related Offshore News

West Bollsta - Credit: Lundin Energy (Image Cropped)

Norway Rig Incident: Drilling Won't Resume Until Root...
GE Renewable Energy

GE's Giant Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine Prototype Now...

Insight

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Video

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Current News

Canada: Cenovus Energy to Buy Rival Husky Energy in $2.9B Deal

Canada: Cenovus Energy to Buy Rival Husky Energy in $2.9B Deal

Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Oil Temperature

Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Oil Temperature

Digitizing Risk-based Integrity Management of FPSOs

Digitizing Risk-based Integrity Management of FPSOs

Pacific Drilling Can't Appeal Samsung Drillship Case Ruling

Pacific Drilling Can't Appeal Samsung Drillship Case Ruling

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine