Malaysia: Petronas Launches Investigation into Fatal Offshore Incident

Malaysian oil and gas giant said Thursday it was investigating the cause behind the incident that happened earlier this week when the Dayang Topaz offshore vessel crashed into its platform at the Baram field, off Sarawak.

"A thorough assessment of the platform structures is being carried out. Petronas is committed to undertaking all the necessary measures to ensure that the platform structures remain safe and secure," the company said.

According to Petronas, the company's investigations revealed that the incident did not cause any impact to the environment.

"Petronas will continue to work with the relevant authorities to monitor the situation and conduct further assessments to ensure any eventuality is addressed swiftly," the company said.

During the incident on October 27, 2020, in which two crew members died, the vessel made contact with platform structures after its anchor

wire gave way during adverse weather.

The vessel, owned by Dayang Enterprise Holdings, was undertaking operational work at the Baram platform for Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB).

In a statement on the day of the incident the vessel owner said: "We wish to inform that the vessel, Dayang Topaz is not sunk and is still seaworthy. The vessel is adequately covered by insurance and the extent of the damage is yet to be determined. We thank all those involved in the search and rescue operation including our client and all relevant authorities for their gallant efforts."

Per Reuters reports on Tuesday, the vessel was, at the time of the incident, carrying 187 crew, 125 of whom jumped into the sea when the accident happened, about 7.7 nautical miles (14.3 km) offshore, marine authorities said. Two died but the rest were rescued.