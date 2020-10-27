Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Malaysia: Two Dead After Offshore Vessel Rams into Oil Platform

October 27, 2020

Image Credit: Mohamad Zubil Mat Som - Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA)
Image Credit: Mohamad Zubil Mat Som - Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA)

Two crew of a Malaysian offshore support vessel died on Tuesday after their ship hit a [platform] operated by state oil firm Petronas off the state of Sarawak on Borneo island.

The Dayang Topaz rammed into the Baram B oil platform after its anchor cable broke in bad weather, Petronas and marine authorities said in separate statements.

The ship was carrying 187 crew, 125 of whom jumped into the sea when the accident happened, about 7.7 nautical miles (14.3 km) offshore, marine authorities said. Two died but the rest were rescued.

Malaysia's marine department said the extent of the damage caused had yet to be determined but no marine pollution had been detected.

The Baram B platform is operated by Petronas Carigali, the oil exploration unit of state oil firm Petronas.

In a statement, Petronas said the incident was being investigated.


(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Martin Petty and Clarence Fernandez)

(The article above has been updated with comments of authorities, company; updated toll)


Offshore Energy Vessels Activity Asia Safety & Security Malaysia

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Mohamad Zubil Mat Som - Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA)

Malaysia: Two Dead After Offshore Vessel Rams into Oil...
Offshore drilling rigs in Norway - Credit: mariusltu/AdobeStock

Number of Offshore Exploration Wells in Norway at 14-year...


Trending Offshore News

For illustration only - A PGS Vessel - Credit: PGS

PGS, TGS and WesternGeco Score Multi-year Seismic Deal...
Energy
For Illustration: An offshore drilling rig anchored off the coast of Scotland / Credit:alpegor/AdobeStock

Offshore Drilling: Floaters Set for Another Round of...
Drilling

Insight

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Video

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Current News

Unique Subsea Robots to Serve Norwegian Oil Industry from 2022

Unique Subsea Robots to Serve Norwegian Oil Industry from 2022

Oceaneering Names Head of Business Development for Renewables

Oceaneering Names Head of Business Development for Renewables

HeliService Wins Two North Sea Gigs

HeliService Wins Two North Sea Gigs

Submersible Linear Position Sensors for Offshore Drilling

Submersible Linear Position Sensors for Offshore Drilling

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine