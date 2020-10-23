Former Petronas Exec to join EnQuest Board

UK-based, the North Sea and Malaysia focused, oil and gas company EnQuest said Friday it intended to appoint Farina Khan as a Non-Executive Director of the EnQuest Board with effect from November 1, 2020.

On joining the Board, Farina Khan will become a member of the Audit Committee and the Safety and Risk Committee.

Khan has over 20 years' experience in the oil and gas industry and was previously CFO of the largest listed entity of Petronas

Welcoming Khan to the board, Martin Houston, Chairman of EnQuest said she brought "a wealth of industry and financial experience as well as deep insights into Malaysia, which is a key geography for EnQuest."

Khan is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand. She started her career in 1994 with Coopers & Lybrand, Australia, before returning to Malaysia in 1997 to join PETRONAS where she held various senior positions.

Farina was Chief Financial Officer of PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd, one of the largest subsidiaries of Petronas with operations in over 20 countries and has also been Chief Financial Officer at Petronas Exploration and Production.

From 2013, Khan was the Chief Financial Officer of Petronas Chemical Group Berhad, the largest listed entity of Petronas. She left Petronas in 2015 to pursue non-executive opportunities.

In Malaysia, EnQuest’s operates PM8/Seligi and PM409 production sharing contracts. Average production in Malaysia in the six months to end June 2020 of 8,306 Boepd.