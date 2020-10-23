Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Brazil: Karoon Gets ANP Approval to Take Over Bauna Field

October 23, 2020

Cidade de Itajai - Credit: Eduardo R Correa/MarineTraffic
Cidade de Itajai - Credit: Eduardo R Correa/MarineTraffic

Australian oil and gas company Karoon Energy said Friday that the Brazilian national oil regulator ANP had approved, with conditions, Karoon's acquisition of the Bauna offshore field from Petrobras.

The field is located in shallow waters in the Santos Basin in concession BM-S-40, 50-60km from Karoon’s Neon and Goiá discoveries, and 50km from Karoon’s Clorita exploration area.

Karoon agreed to buy a 100% stake in the Baúna offshore oil field, in the southern Santos Basin, Brazil from Petrobras in July 2019.

In a statement on Friday, Karoon Energy said: "Karoon is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis (“ANP”) has approved with conditions, at a board meeting on 22 October 2020 (Brazil time), the assignment of the rights and obligations under Concession Contract BM-S-40 related to the Baúna field."

"Once written confirmation of the ANP’s board approval is issued, a further condition precedent to transaction close under the Baúna sale and purchase agreement and the last outstanding regulatory condition precedent will be satisfied," Karoon said.

Baúna includes 6 oil production wells, 3 water injection wells, and 1 gas injection well exploiting 2 reservoirs (Baúna & Piracaba). All wells are subsea completions with tie-ins back to the  TeekayOcyan-owned FPSO Cidade de Itajaí.

"Transaction close still remains subject to certain conditions precedent, including FPSO charter assignment. In relation to the FPSO charter assignment, Karoon does not consider that this will delay transaction close," Karoon said Friday.

"Karoon is aiming to close the transaction on 30 October 2020 and will keep the market updated on progress," the company said.

The Baúna field, for which Karoon will pay up to US$ 665 million, started its operations in February 2013. Its output in July 2020 was about 16,000 barrels of oil per day.

Energy Activity Production South America Floating Production Shallow Water Brazil

Related Offshore News

BW Offshore Liquidates Subsidiary after FPSO Stuck in New...
The world’s only fully remote diverless pipeline (MIG) welding equipment spread, including the habitat, H-Frames, and remote welding tool. Image from the Pipeline Repair and Subsea Intervention (PRSI) Pool

The Pipeline Repair Busters: Being ready for the worst...


Trending Offshore News

West Bollsta - Credit: Lundin Energy (Image Cropped)

Norway Rig Incident: Drilling Won't Resume Until Root...
Drilling
The FSO Nabarima listing in the Gulf of Paria on October 16 (Photo: Fishermen and Friends of the Sea)

Tanker Approaches Listing FSO Nabarima to Load Crude
Tankers

Insight

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Video

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Current News

Pacific Drilling Can't Appeal Samsung Drillship Case Ruling

Pacific Drilling Can't Appeal Samsung Drillship Case Ruling

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Equinor Gets Clearance to Drill Barents Sea Wildcat

Equinor Gets Clearance to Drill Barents Sea Wildcat

Former Petronas Exec to join EnQuest Board

Former Petronas Exec to join EnQuest Board

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine