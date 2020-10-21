Cadeler Nets Hornsea 2 Offshore Wind Farm Installation Gig

Offshore wind farm installation company Cadeler, until recently known as Swire Blue Ocean, has signed a contract with the Belgian offshore contractor Deme to supply a vessel for an installation campaign in the UK.

Cadeler will be sending its Pacific Orca jack-up to the United Kingdom in early 2021 to for the wind turbine foundation installation campaign on Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm.

Pacific Orca will support DEME’s Innovation with the installation of 165 monopile foundations at Ørsted’s Hornsea 2 offshore windfarm.

Once foundations are in the water, 8.4 MW turbines will be delivered by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and installed by DEME vessels.

The Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm is located off the coast of Yorkshire and will provide 1.4 GW of offshore wind power upon connection to the grid, meeting the electricity needs of 1.3 million households.

"Cadeler is excited to be working so closely with DEME in 2021. Our companies have delivered projects together in the past, and we have always found the working relationship to be mutually advantageous. We view DEME’s selection of Pacific Orca for assistance on Hornsea 2 as a reaffirmation of the strong connection between our companies,” says CEO, Cadeler, Mikkel Gleerup

Cadeler did not say how much the contract for the Pacific Orca was worth.

In other Hornsea 2 related news, the Dutch offshore installation contractor Heerema Marine Contractors said earlier this week it had installed two jackets for the project. The jackets will provide the foundation for the Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm’s reactive compensation station and offshore substation platforms.





