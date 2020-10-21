Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Cadeler Nets Hornsea 2 Offshore Wind Farm Installation Gig

October 21, 2020

Pacific Orca - Credit: Cadeler
Pacific Orca - Credit: Cadeler

Offshore wind farm installation company Cadeler, until recently known as Swire Blue Ocean, has signed a contract with the Belgian offshore contractor Deme to supply a vessel for an installation campaign in the UK.

Cadeler will be sending its Pacific Orca jack-up to the United Kingdom in early 2021 to for the wind turbine foundation installation campaign on Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm. 

Pacific Orca will support DEME’s Innovation with the installation of 165 monopile foundations at Ørsted’s Hornsea 2 offshore windfarm. 

Once foundations are in the water, 8.4 MW turbines will be delivered by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and installed by DEME vessels.

The Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm is located off the coast of Yorkshire and will provide 1.4 GW of offshore wind power upon connection to the grid, meeting the electricity needs of 1.3 million households.

"Cadeler is excited to be working so closely with DEME in 2021. Our companies have delivered projects together in the past, and we have always found the working relationship to be mutually advantageous. We view DEME’s selection of Pacific Orca for assistance on Hornsea 2 as a reaffirmation of the strong connection between our companies,” says CEO, Cadeler, Mikkel Gleerup

Cadeler did not say how much the contract for the Pacific Orca was worth.

In other Hornsea 2 related news, the Dutch offshore installation contractor Heerema Marine Contractors said earlier this week it had installed two jackets for the project. The jackets will provide the foundation for the Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm’s reactive compensation station and offshore substation platforms.


Webinar:


Offshore wind has the potential to impact North America's entire offshore energy, maritime, ports and logistics value chain. An October 22 webinar presented by World Energy Reports, Ørsted, and American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) will deliver insights on the current progress, future pace, and direction of development in the offshore wind market in North America.

When: October 22, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada) / 5p.m CET - Register Here.

Energy Vessels Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Credit: Maersk Drilling

Maersk Drilling's Drillship to Drill More Wells for Total...
Equinor's Valemon platform - Photo: Andre Osmundsen - Equinor

Losing Control? Norway's Oil workers Fear for Future as...

Insight

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Video

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

Current News

Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Oil Cleanliness

Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Oil Cleanliness

Baker Hughes Takes Offshore Energy's Digital Path to "The Next Level"

Baker Hughes Takes Offshore Energy's Digital Path to "The Next Level"

Europa Oil & Gas Granted License Extension Offshore Morocco

Europa Oil & Gas Granted License Extension Offshore Morocco

ABS Grants Approval in Principle for DSME Floater

ABS Grants Approval in Principle for DSME Floater

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine