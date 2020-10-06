Deme in Clean Hydrogen Alliance

Belgium-based offshore installation contractor Deme said Tuesday it had joined the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance. The alliance supports the EU’s ambitious hydrogen and decarbonization strategy.

"With this membership Deme underlines its commitment to using its expertise for the production, transport, and storage of green hydrogen from renewable energy sources," Deme said.

In July 2020, the European Commission announced the EU Hydrogen Strategy and the launch of the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance.

By establishing the Alliance, the EU aims to strengthen its position in the developing hydrogen domain, which is, in turn,expected to help it realize its carbon neutrality goals by 2050.



The European Clean Hydrogen Alliance, which brings together more than 200 industry, national and local public authorities, civil society and other stakeholders, aims to initiate an investment agenda and support the scaling up of the hydrogen value chain across Europe.

Luc Vandenbulcke, CEO DEME Group, said: "As a pioneer in the development, construction and financing of offshore wind farms, we want to make full use of our long-standing expertise for the production, transport, and storage of green hydrogen from renewable energy sources. We look forward to bringing our knowledge and experience to the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance and actively supporting the EU in its drive to see Europe become the first climate-neutral continent by 2050. This initiative also fits perfectly with our own sustainability goals.”

Deme has so far entered into several green hydrogen partnerships. In November 2019. the company signed a cooperation agreement with six other partners in Belgium for the transport of green hydrogen, and this year, also entered into exclusive partnerships to develop industrial-scale green hydrogen plants in Belgium (Hyport Ostend) and in Oman (Hyport Duqm).

Also, the Netherlands, Deme joined forces with Neptune Energy for the PosHYdon offshore hydrogen pilot, where the company will be involved in the conceptual design of a 100 MW offshore hydrogen production plant.



