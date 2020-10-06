Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Deme in Clean Hydrogen Alliance

October 6, 2020

Image Credit: DEME
Image Credit: DEME

Belgium-based offshore installation contractor Deme said Tuesday it had joined the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance. The alliance supports the EU’s ambitious hydrogen and decarbonization strategy.

"With this membership Deme underlines its commitment to using its expertise for the production, transport, and storage of green hydrogen from renewable energy sources," Deme said.

In July 2020, the European Commission announced the EU Hydrogen Strategy and the launch of the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance.

By establishing the Alliance, the EU aims to strengthen its position in the developing hydrogen domain, which is, in turn,expected to help it realize its carbon neutrality goals by 2050.

The European Clean Hydrogen Alliance, which brings together more than 200 industry, national and local public authorities, civil society and other stakeholders, aims to initiate an investment agenda and support the scaling up of the hydrogen value chain across Europe.

Luc Vandenbulcke, CEO DEME Group, said: "As a pioneer in the development, construction and financing of offshore wind farms, we want to make full use of our long-standing expertise for the production, transport, and storage of green hydrogen from renewable energy sources. We look forward to bringing our knowledge and experience to the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance and actively supporting the EU in its drive to see Europe become the first climate-neutral continent by 2050. This initiative also fits perfectly with our own sustainability goals.”

Deme has so far entered into several green hydrogen partnerships. In November 2019. the company signed a cooperation agreement with six other partners in Belgium for the transport of green hydrogen, and this year, also entered into exclusive partnerships to develop industrial-scale green hydrogen plants in Belgium (Hyport Ostend)  and in Oman (Hyport Duqm). 

Also, the Netherlands, Deme joined forces with Neptune Energy for the PosHYdon offshore hydrogen pilot, where the company will be involved in the conceptual design of a 100 MW offshore hydrogen production plant.


Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Hydrogen Decarbonization

Related Offshore News

Illustration:Offshore workers - Credit:Ole Jørgen Bratland/Equinor

Equinor to Cut Exploration Staff by About 30%
Credit: OHT

OHT Orders Its First Wind Turbine Generator Installation...


Trending Offshore News

Leviathan platform in Israel - Credit: Noble Energy

Chevron Completes Acquisition of Noble Energy
Energy
Credit:Weir

Caterpillar to Buy Weir's Oil and Gas Business for $405M
Equipment

Sponsored

Protecting the giants of the sea

Protecting the giants of the sea

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

Current News

Jack-Up Barge Solutions Target Offshore Efficiency

Jack-Up Barge Solutions Target Offshore Efficiency

Karoon Aiming to Complete Bauna Field Buy This Month

Karoon Aiming to Complete Bauna Field Buy This Month

EU Welcomes Turkish Drillship Departure From Waters Off Cyprus

EU Welcomes Turkish Drillship Departure From Waters Off Cyprus

Premier Oil, BP North Sea Deal Falls Through

Premier Oil, BP North Sea Deal Falls Through

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine