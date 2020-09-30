Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Alfa Laval Pumps for Three China-built FPSOs

September 30, 2020

Illustration: An FPSO - Credit: Ranimiro AdobeStock
Swedish company Alfa Laval has said it has won orders to deliver Framo pumping systems for three FPSOs to be built in China.

The orders comprise marine pumping systems for crude oil offloading, produced water, slop and ballast duties.

The company said Wednesday the orders were worth around SEK 275 million (30,5 million) in total, and were booked in the Pumping Systems unit of the Marine Division, with deliveries scheduled for 2021.  

Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division: "I am pleased to announce these large orders for our Framo pumping systems. These three orders confirm our systems reliability and ability to provide safe and optimized performance."

Alfa Laval, which bought Framo six years ago, did not say who the clients were. 

The orders come two weeks after Alfa Laval said it had won contracts worth SEK 155 million to supply Framo pumping systems for two FPSOs to operate offshore Brazil.

