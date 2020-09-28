CNOOC Starts Oil Production from Liaodong Bay Field

Chinese oil company CNOOC said Monday that the Jinzhou 25-1 oilfield 6/11 area in Liaodong Bay, China, had started production.

Jinzhou 25-1 oilfield 6/11 area is located in central Liaodong Bay in Bohai with average water depth of 22.5 meters.

"In addition to fully utilizing the existing facilities of Jinzhou 25-1 oilfield and Jinzhou 25-1S oilfield, the project has built one eight-legged wellhead platform," CNOOC said.

A total of 19 production wells and 10 water injection wells are planned. The project is expected to hit the peak output of around16,500 barrels of crude oil per day in 2023. CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest of Jinzhou 25-1 oilfield 6/11 area.

The news of bringing online the Jinzhou 25-1 project comes just a week after CNOOC announced first oil from the Liuhua 16-2 oilfield / 20-2 oilfield joint development project.

Liuhua 16-2 oilfield / 20-2 oilfield joint development project is located in the eastern South China Sea. The average water depth of the joint development project is approximately 410 meters.

The development includes one newbuild 150,000 DWT FPSO and three underwater production systems. The FPSO, delivered earlier this year, is named HAI YANG SHI YOU 119.