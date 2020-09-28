Offshore Installation Works Set to Kick Off at Ørsted’s Giant Hornsea Two Wind Farm

Offshore construction works are expected to begin next month at Ørsted’s Hornsea Two giant offshore wind farm project in the UK.

Ørsted’s Hornsea Two wind farm will surpass its predecessor Hornsea One by generating 1.4 GW of electricity once complete in 2022.



Offshore installation contractor Deme said Monday that monopile works were due to start at the wind farm site 89 km off the Yorkshire coast in the UK with DEME’s jack-up installation vessel ‘Innovation’.

Besides the ‘Innovation’, the ‘Pacific Orca’ vessel will also begin works on location next year to support construction.

In total, 165 monopiles and transition pieces will be installed at sea in preparation for the site’s 8.4 MW turbines.

With a height from sea level to blade tip of 204 m, the turbines will also feature new 82 m long blades which are currently being fabricated at the Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy blade factory in Hull.

Credit: Deme Offshore

Patrick Harnett, Hornsea Two Programme Director for Ørsted, said: “Even during these challenging times, we’re still able to take these important next steps towards the construction of this game-changing wind farm. We’re extremely pleased to once again work alongside suppliers who share our vision for a greener world and look forward to the upcoming milestones that will continue to pave the way in terms of innovation for offshore wind.”

A selection of 30 transition pieces are being manufactured at EEW OSB’s factory in Teesside, with the first load out having recently been completed. Danish-based Bladt is supplying the additional 135 components.

Bart De Poorter, General Manager DEME Offshore, comments: “After months of detailed planning and by working in close collaboration with Ørsted and our suppliers, we are delighted to kick-off the offshore installation works at Hornsea Two. We have approached this complex project as true partners, which has been crucial considering the unprecedented circumstances we are dealing with.

"Not only are we confronted with the challenges brought to us by the Coronavirus but we had to overcome the setback when the new offshore installation vessel ‘Orion’ had a crane accident before she was delivered to DEME. We very much look forward to continuing our close partnership with this client so we can achieve the safe delivery of this exceptional wind farm.”

Hornsea Two