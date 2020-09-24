Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker BP Extends Charter for Eidesvik's LNG-Powered Platform Supplier

September 24, 2020

Viking Lady - Credit: Jan Saetre/MarineTraffic
Viking Lady - Credit: Jan Saetre/MarineTraffic

Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP has extended the charter with Eidesvik Offshore's LNG-powered platform supply vessel Viking Lady.

The extension for the 92,2-meter ship built in 2009, will take effect upon the expiration of the current four-month contract that started earlier this month. 

The firm period of the extended time charter contract is 12 months, starting from January 1, 2021. 

Worth noting, Eidesvik offshore will in a few days take over ship management of the two supply vessels NS Orla and NS Frayja operating on the Norwegian continental shelf for Aker BP, under a contract signed in July

Eidesvik will take the ship management role for the two PSVs on October 1, 2020.

Energy Vessels Activity Norway Europe

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Vattenfall (File photo)

Vattenfall's Offshore Wind Focus: 'No need to go outside...
A PLSV delivered to Petrobras by Seadrill-Sapura JV - Credit: Hans Hausmann/MarineTraffic

Operation Car Wash: Seadrill Served with Search and...


Trending Offshore News

A Payara FPSO render - Credit: ExxonMobil

Oil & Gas FIDs to Rebound to Pre-Pandemic Levels from...
Energy
A vessel connecting pipe sections above water at the Nord Stream 2 project last year - Credit: Nord Stream 2.

World's Top Ship Insurers Won't Cover Ships Linked to Nord...
Offshore

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Current News

Manor's New CTV Sails on First Charter

Manor's New CTV Sails on First Charter

Weatherford, Safe Influx in Drilling Tech Collaboration

Weatherford, Safe Influx in Drilling Tech Collaboration

Aker Solutions to Electrify Edvard Grieg Platform

Aker Solutions to Electrify Edvard Grieg Platform

World to Go Past Warming Limit Without Massive Investments

World to Go Past Warming Limit Without Massive Investments

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine