Aker BP Extends Charter for Eidesvik's LNG-Powered Platform Supplier

Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP has extended the charter with Eidesvik Offshore's LNG-powered platform supply vessel Viking Lady.

The extension for the 92,2-meter ship built in 2009, will take effect upon the expiration of the current four-month contract that started earlier this month.

The firm period of the extended time charter contract is 12 months, starting from January 1, 2021.

Worth noting, Eidesvik offshore will in a few days take over ship management of the two supply vessels NS Orla and NS Frayja operating on the Norwegian continental shelf for Aker BP, under a contract signed in July.

Eidesvik will take the ship management role for the two PSVs on October 1, 2020.