Eidesvik to Manage Two OSVs for Aker BP

Oslo-listed offshore vessel owner Eidesvik Offshore has won a contract with Aker BP to manage two supply vessels in operation on the Norwegian continental shelf (“NCS”).

"NS Orla and NS Frayja are the vessels that will be operated by Eidesvik. The contract is firm for three years with options thereafter," Eidesvik said.

Both vessels were built in 2014, and in 2019, battery hybrid solutions were installed on board the vessels.

The hybrid solutions have resulted in more fuel efficient operations, and contribute to more environmentally friendly operation of vessels on the NCS, Eidesvik said.

The vessels are owned by Ocean Yield, which bought the two OSVs from BP Shipping in 2017 for US$105.4 million, and are currently operated by Norway-based Golden Energy Offshore.

“Eidesvik has been awarded the contract in competition with other suppliers, and we are very pleased with the confidence Aker BP is showing us”, says CEO & President in Eidesvik, Jan Fredrik Meling.

“The award of the ship management for two modern vessels with hybrid solutions, in addition to our own vessels in operation, will contribute to further development of Eidesvik’s top competence and experience of operation of environmentally friendly tonnage."

The vessels will be operated from Eidesvik’s office at Bømlo.

"The change of ship manager for these vessels is part of a long-term strategy, where we have chosen our strategic partners for the delivery of supply vessel services. We have great confidence in Eidesvik and that they will actively work to optimize the operation of the vessels as part of our common long-term initiative to redefine the supply chain by increased cost efficiency and sustainable solutions”, says VP for Logistics and Marine in Aker BP, Gunn-Elin Hellegaard.

The vessels have NOR flag and employ 56 seamen. The contract will start in October 1, 2020.



