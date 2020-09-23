Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Van Oord Deploys Giant Trencher to Bury Offshore Wind Cables in North Sea

September 23, 2020

Credit: Van Oord
Credit: Van Oord
Credit: Van Oord
Credit: Van Oord

Dutch offshore installation contractor Van Oord has deployed a large remotely operated trencher called Deep Dig-It off the Dutch coast to bury offshore wind farm cables 5,5 meters deep into the seabed.

The trencher has been deployed as part of the cable installation project for the Dutch grid operator TenneT's Hollandse Kust (zuid) offshore grid construction to connect new offshore wind farms, which will see four cables buried in the North Sea.

For the first ten kilometres of the cable route at sea, the cables will have to be buried more than 5,5 meters into the seabed to safely cross the busy shipping route Rotterdam Maasmond.

"The installation of the cables started on September 22nd by pulling the cable ashore. The Deep Dig-It trencher crossed the Rotterdam Maasmond  successfully and is on its way to the recently installed offshore Alpha jacket in the Hollandse Kust (zuid) wind farm area," Tennet said.

Overall, the Van Oord/Hellenic Cable Consortium will be installing 4 subsea 220 kV AC cables that will connect 2 offshore platforms to the onshore electricity grid. The first 2 cables to the Alpha platform will be  installed this year. The other 2 cables, meant for the Beta platform, will follow in 2021.

The trencher

Van Oord's Deep Dig-It, dubbed one of the largest and most powerful of its kind, drives unmanned over the seabed and creates a deep trench  for the cables by liquefying the seabed. At the same time, the trencher inserts the cables into the trench and seals them again into the seabed. 

The trencher weighs 125,000 kilos, is over 17 meters long, more than 8 meters high, and 11 meters wide. The powerfull trencher is controlled from Van Oord's offshore installation vessel MPI Adventure, which is also equipped with a crane to launch and take out the Deep Dig-It. 

The Hollandse Kust (zuid) offshore wind farm site is located 22 kilometres off the coast of the Dutch province of Zuid-Holland. The sea cables will connect the two offshore substation platforms with the Maasvlakte high-voltage substation and the Randstad 380 kV South ring. The electricity will then be fed into the national high-voltage grid to the electricity consumers in the Netherlands.

Offshore wind developer Vattenfall sanctioned the development of the 1,500 MW offshore wind farm project in June. When fully operational in 2023, Hollandse Kust Zuid will provide a third of the total installed offshore wind capacity in the Netherlands, and will have electricity output equivalent to the annual consumption of over two million Dutch households. 

The turbines will be supplied by Siemens Gamesa. The wind farm will consist of 140 turbines of 11 MW capacity.

Technology Energy Vehicle News Offshore Wind Activity Subsea Cables ROV The Netherlands

Related Offshore News

A vessel connecting pipe sections above water at the Nord Stream 2 project last year - Credit: Nord Stream 2.

World's Top Ship Insurers Won't Cover Ships Linked to Nord...
TechnipFMC’s new Gemini ROV is already working in the US Gulf of Mexico for Shell. It comes with new manipulator interfaces and an onboard tool carousel. Images from TechnipFMC.

Subsea Technology and the New Routes to Residency

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Current News

Vattenfall's Offshore Wind Focus: 'No need to go outside of Europe'

Vattenfall's Offshore Wind Focus: 'No need to go outside of Europe'

Petrobras Makes Oil Find in Campos Basin Block

Petrobras Makes Oil Find in Campos Basin Block

Scottish DeepWind, German WAB in Offshore Wind, Green Hydrogen Collab

Scottish DeepWind, German WAB in Offshore Wind, Green Hydrogen Collab

KrisEnergy Gets Kepinvest Support to Bring Cambodia Offshore Oil Project Online

KrisEnergy Gets Kepinvest Support to Bring Cambodia Offshore Oil Project Online

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine