World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Gets Go-Ahead

Offshore wind developer Vattenfall has given the green light for the 1,500 MW offshore wind farm in the Dutch North Sea.

The offshore wind farm, named, the Hollandse Kust Zuid 1-4, will be the largest of its kind worldwide, when fully operational in 2023. In 2023, Hollandse Kust Zuid will provide a third of the total installed offshore wind capacity in the Netherlands

It will have electricity output equivalent to the annual consumption of over two million Dutch households. The turbines will be supplied by Siemens Gamesa. The wind farm will consist of 140 turbines of 11 MW installed offshore for the first time. The wind farm will be connected to two offshore substations operated by Dutch TSO TenneT.

Vattenfall was awarded permits for the construction of Hollandse Kust Zuid after winning two subsidy-free tender rounds in 2018 and 2019. The two projects have been combined into one wind farm to optimize the process.

Magnus Hall, CEO of Vattenfall: “The Hollandse Kust Zuid project underlines our commitment to supply the Netherlands and Europe with fossil-free electricity. In addition, the investment decision shows that our determination to deliver on our goal to enable fossil free living within one generation remains firm despite the COVID19 pandemic.”

Gunnar Groebler, Senior Vice-President and Head of Business Area Wind in Vattenfall said: “Hollandse Kust Zuid will not only provide fossil-free and affordable electricity to our private and business customers. It’s also a large infrastructure investment that creates significant economic activity and employment in times of economic uncertainty. Thanks to good cooperation with our national and international partners, we are well prepared to take the next step in realizing this milestone project."

Construction will start in in 2021, and operation of the wind farm and its service facility will offer significant regional business opportunities and long term high-quality employment.















