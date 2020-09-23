"Key Milestone": Subsea Construction Works Start at Neptune's Seagull Field

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has informed that subsea construction works have kicked off that will eventually see its Seagull offshore field tied back to BP's ETAP platform in the UK North Sea.

Seagull is a high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) development located in the Central North Sea on UK licence P1622 Block 22/29C, 17km south of the BP Operated ETAP Central Processing Facility (CPF). Proved plus probable gross reserves are estimated at 50 million boe.

TechnipFMC has now deployed the Apache II pipelay vessel to start the pipe-in-pipe installation, laying approximately 5km of pipe connecting the Egret manifold to the Seagull development.

Neptune Energy’s UK Managing Director, Alexandra Thomas, said: “Seagull is an important project for Neptune, its partners, and the UK. It is expected to produce 50,000 boe per day (gross) and supports UK security of supply.

"This is a key milestone for Seagull – the first step in offshore execution of the project. We continue to work with our contractors and suppliers, focussing on the safe deployment of people, vessels, and equipment and managing the challenges associated with the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

TechnipFMC’s Normand Mermaid vessel was mobilized in late August to provide pre-lay activities, including surveying and boulder removal. Following the pipe installation, its Normand Ranger will carry out trenching activities for the development.

The Seagull development will be tied back to the ETAP Central Processing Facility, partially utilizing existing subsea infrastructure. Gas from the development will come onshore at the CATS processing terminal at Teesside, while oil will come onshore through the Forties Pipeline System to the Kinneil Terminal, Grangemouth.

Neptune, which bought its 35% interest in Seagull from Apache North Sea Limited in 2018, is the operator of Seagull. Its partners in the North Sea project are BP with 50 percent and JAPEX with 15 percent.

The final investment decision for Seagull was made in March 2019, when it was said that the first oil could be expected at the end of 2021.