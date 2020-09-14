Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Harvey Gulf Converting Four PSVs for Lightering Support

September 14, 2020

(Photo: Harvey Gulf)
(Photo: Harvey Gulf)

Harvey Gulf International Marine is continuing its push to diversify, announcing on Monday its plan to convert four of its platform supply vessels (PSV) to be redeployed in the lightering support market.

The four vessels will provide lightering services in California, Texas, Louisiana and Florida, said Shane Guidry, CEO of Harvey Gulf. “In this market, we will offer a larger vessel with newer equipment in order to provide a safer service, all at the price of the smaller vessels presently doing this work,” he added.

The company said it has begun converting four 220-foot DPS-2  PSVs, which will be capable of stowing one set of four jumbo fenders (4.5 meters diameter, 9 meters long) and one set of four smaller jumbo fenders (4.5 meters diameter, 6.3 meters long) on the vessels’ back decks, along with other STS related equipment, e.g., three (12 inch diameter, 90 feet long) cargo transfer hoses, four smaller fenders, personnel transfer basket, wires, shackles and other hardware used by mooring masters. The vessels are also being fitted with a small, single drum towing winch with minimum 50,000 pounds line pull, two 15,000 pounds line pull tugger winches, stern rollers with minimum  24-foot diameter by 18 feet long, steel plate decking and small mezzanine/raised decks aft of accommodations for storage of 40 by 14 feet.

The move is part of a ongoing effort by the offshore support vessel owner to repurpose its assets to tap into new revenue streams amid a prolonged offshore oil and gas industry downturn.

“As my team and I continually strive to transform Harvey into the company we want to be tomorrow, I see where we need to diversify the services we perform and broaden our client base,” Guidry said.

“This year, while our competitors sat idle, Harvey opened the first dual fuel dock in America, where we sell both diesel and liquefied natural gas for marine use,” he continued. “We converted one of our 300-foot platform supply vessels to a 900,000 gallon diesel fuel delivery vessel. With this vessel, we will deliver fuel to tankers and containerships offshore, platforms, drilling rigs and other vessels supporting oil and gas exploration and production in the U.S. We will also be delivering fuel to our own vessels working in Mexico.”

According to Guidry, more changes will follow. “Over the coming weeks, I will be announcing more transformations explaining how we will use all of our assets in every way possible to deliver the best financial returns to our investors,” he said.

Ship Repair & Conversion Offshore Workboats Vessels

Related Offshore News

Credit: Fatih Dönmez/Twitter

Turkey to Send Another Drillship to Black Sea after Giant...
Credit: Maksym Yemelyanov/AdobeStock

Once an American Foe, Now a Friend: OPEC Turns 60


Trending Offshore News

BP CEO Bernard Looney (File Photo: BP)

BP: Fossil Fuel Demand to Take Historic Hit Amid COVID-19...
Industry News
Credit: Well-Safe Solutions

Well-Safe Buys Seadrill Rig for North Sea P&A. Move to...
People

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Current News

Oil Industry Paints Grimmer Picture of Pandemic's Harm to Demand

Oil Industry Paints Grimmer Picture of Pandemic's Harm to Demand

Gallery: Lukoil Installs Jackets for Caspian Sea Platform

Gallery: Lukoil Installs Jackets for Caspian Sea Platform

Hurricane Sally Shuts More Than a Fifth of U.S. Offshore Oil Output

Hurricane Sally Shuts More Than a Fifth of U.S. Offshore Oil Output

Premier Oil in Financing Talks with Chrysaor, Others

Premier Oil in Financing Talks with Chrysaor, Others

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine