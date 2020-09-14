Sakhalin Energy Extends Charter for Polar Piltun Crew Boat

Russian energy company Sakhalin Energy has extended the charter for the Polar Piltun crew boat with a GC Rieber Shipping Russian affiliate.

As previously reported, GC Rieber in January said that Sakhalin Energy had awarded it contract extension 1+1 year charters for the two crew-boats Polar Baikal and Polar Piltun, with the charters starting in June 2020.

Now, the Russian energy company has extended the charter for the Polar Piltun for another year, meaning the charter is now firm through 2021. As for the "Polar Baikal" vessel, it will finish its charter in 2020.

Sakhalin Energy is using the two vessels, which provide seating for 70 passengers each, for operations in the Ohotsk Sea, at the Russian Far East.

Sakhalin Energy is a joint venture between Gazprom, Shell, Mitsui, and Mitsubishi. The company runs the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project which involves the development of two offshore fields Piltun-Astokhskoye and Lunskoye located offshore the north-eastern coast of Sakhalin.