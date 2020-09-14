Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Sakhalin Energy Extends Charter for Polar Piltun Crew Boat

September 14, 2020

Polar Piltun - Image by GC Rieber Shipping
Polar Piltun - Image by GC Rieber Shipping

Russian energy company Sakhalin Energy has extended the charter for the Polar Piltun crew boat with a GC Rieber Shipping Russian affiliate.

As previously reported, GC Rieber in January said that Sakhalin Energy had awarded it contract extension 1+1 year charters for the two crew-boats Polar Baikal and Polar Piltun, with the charters starting in June 2020.

Now, the Russian energy company has extended the charter for the Polar Piltun for another year, meaning the charter is now firm through 2021. As for the "Polar Baikal" vessel, it will finish its charter in 2020.

Sakhalin Energy is using the two vessels, which provide seating for 70 passengers each, for operations in the Ohotsk Sea, at the Russian Far East.

Sakhalin Energy is a joint venture between Gazprom, Shell, Mitsui, and Mitsubishi. The company runs the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project which involves the development of two offshore fields Piltun-Astokhskoye and Lunskoye located offshore the north-eastern coast of Sakhalin.

Vessels Russia Industry News Activity Asia

Related Offshore News

Na Kika Platform in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: BP

Oil Firms Halt Output as U.S. Gulf Coast Braces for...
Anna Borg - Credit: Vattenfall

Vattenfall CFO Promoted to President & CEO


Trending Offshore News

BP CEO Bernard Looney (File Photo: BP)

BP: Fossil Fuel Demand to Take Historic Hit Amid COVID-19...
Industry News
Credit: Deltic Energy (file image)

IOG Ponders Deltic Energy Takeover Bid
Energy

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Current News

Solstad, Westcon Working to Decarbonize Offshore Vessels

Solstad, Westcon Working to Decarbonize Offshore Vessels

OHT Inks Deal for More Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm Work

OHT Inks Deal for More Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm Work

Once an American Foe, Now a Friend: OPEC Turns 60

Once an American Foe, Now a Friend: OPEC Turns 60

Kazakhstan Launches Probe After Black Smoke Spotted Over Kashagan Field

Kazakhstan Launches Probe After Black Smoke Spotted Over Kashagan Field

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine