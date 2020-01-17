Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
GC Rieber Crew Boats Stay in Russian Far East

January 17, 2020

Polar Piltun - Image by GC Rieber Shipping
Polar Piltun - Image by GC Rieber Shipping

Norwegian offshore vessel owner GC Rieber Shipping has clinched two crew-boat contract extensions in the Russian Far East.

Through its JV with Russian company Prisco, GC Rieber signed a new 1+1 year charter agreements with Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd (SEIC) for the two crew-boats Polar Baikal and Polar Piltun. The vessels provide seating for 70 passengers, each.

The operations under the new agreements will start in June 2020. The crew boats will be operating in the Sea of Okhotsk, Sakhalin in Russia.  
 
This is the second time the charter has been renewed. The vessels were originally purchased and modified by GC Rieber Shipping and Prisco back in 2009, initially entering a six-year charter with SEIC.

The agreement was extended in 2015 for another five years. The new contract is for one firm season, 2020, with an option to extend for the 2021 season.

Sakhalin Energy is a joint venture between Gazprom, Shell, Mitsui, and Mitsubishi. The company runs the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project which involves the development of two offshore fields Piltun-Astokhskoye and Lunskoye located offshore the north-eastern coast of Sakhalin.

