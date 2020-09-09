Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

September 9, 2020

In today’s world, the power to connect, even in the most remote and challenging places, has never mattered more. Whatever your business or organisation, you need more than a communications supplier. You need a smart network solutions partner. At Marlink, we design and build customised network solutions around your individual needs. We provide trusted global coverage, through our unrivalled satcom and terrestrial hybrid network. And through our managed services, we proactively take responsibility for integrating everything, from handling your critical data to the most advanced cyber security, so that you can focus on running your business, knowing your remote network is in safe hands. We help you digitise your operations so you can work in ever smarter, more profitable and sustainable ways. This is the Marlink experience. An exceptional smart network keeping you connected, and a true partner who is with you all the way. Marlink. Above and Beyond.


 

Technology Products Industry News

Related Offshore News

Illustration - the Sleipner field in the North Sea - the world's first offshore CCS plant (Photo: Harald Pettersen / Equinor ASA)

Europe Could Invest $35B in CCS by 2035, Rystad Says
Image Credit: Hess Corp.

ExxonMobil Hits Its 18th Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Hess Corp.

ExxonMobil Hits Its 18th Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana
Energy
Illustration: Offshore drilling rig - Credit: Bartkowski/AdobeStock

Shell Buys Kosmos' Frontier Exploration Assets for Up to...
Drilling

Insight

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Video

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Current News

Offshore Wind Giant Ørsted Names New CEO

Offshore Wind Giant Ørsted Names New CEO

Nigeria Asks for Eni, Shell to Pay $1,1B in Offshore Oil Bribery Case

Nigeria Asks for Eni, Shell to Pay $1,1B in Offshore Oil Bribery Case

Hess CEO 'Optimistic' new Guyana Gov't Will Approve Payara Project Soon

Hess CEO 'Optimistic' new Guyana Gov't Will Approve Payara Project Soon

Snam Eyeing Stake in Greek Offshore LNG Terminal

Snam Eyeing Stake in Greek Offshore LNG Terminal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine