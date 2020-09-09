Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Applied Acoustic Launches New Subsea Positioning System

September 9, 2020

Credit: AAE
Credit: AAE

Applied Acoustic Engineering (AAE) has announced the launch of a new ultra-short baseline subsea positioning system, Pyxis USBL.

AAE says the system is ideal for very shallow operations such as diver monitoring, for deeper applications where ROV’s and AUV’s might be deployed, and for tracking short or long-range towed sensors such as magnetometers and side scan sonars.

"The combination of AAE’s Sigma 2 acoustic protocols and SBG Systems high precision Navsight Apogee Marine INS brings together two leading names in the field of marine technology, resulting in AAE’s most accurate and long-range positioning system to date, and in the process providing many time, cost and performance benefits to global survey operators," AAE said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Pyxis USBL is a portable, calibration-free system able to immediately operate from any vessel as soon as the work site has been reached.  The MEMS-based INS does not fall under ITAR regulations, and the range-restricted option means the whole system can be shipped unhindered and without export control to almost anywhere in the world.  A feature of the Pyxis system is the ability for the operator to deactivate the range restriction in the field under an export-controlled regime," AAE said.

A spokesperson for SBG Systems said: “AAE and SBG Systems have collaborated for several years on different projects and have established an excellent relationship. We are thrilled that Applied Acoustics has selected our Navsight Apogee OEM high-performance system to be integrated into the first-ever USBL to embed a MEMS INS”.

Technology New Products Products Subsea Hardware

Related Offshore News

Mads Nipper - Credit: Grundfos

Offshore Wind Giant Ørsted Names New CEO
Illustration - the Sleipner field in the North Sea - the world's first offshore CCS plant (Photo: Harald Pettersen / Equinor ASA)

Europe Could Invest $35B in CCS by 2035, Rystad Says


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Hess Corp.

ExxonMobil Hits Its 18th Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana
Energy
Illustration: Offshore drilling rig - Credit: Bartkowski/AdobeStock

Shell Buys Kosmos' Frontier Exploration Assets for Up to...
Drilling

Insight

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Video

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Current News

Offshore Wind Giant Ørsted Names New CEO

Offshore Wind Giant Ørsted Names New CEO

Nigeria Asks for Eni, Shell to Pay $1,1B in Offshore Oil Bribery Case

Nigeria Asks for Eni, Shell to Pay $1,1B in Offshore Oil Bribery Case

Hess CEO 'Optimistic' new Guyana Gov't Will Approve Payara Project Soon

Hess CEO 'Optimistic' new Guyana Gov't Will Approve Payara Project Soon

Snam Eyeing Stake in Greek Offshore LNG Terminal

Snam Eyeing Stake in Greek Offshore LNG Terminal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine