Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Enbridge Restores Gulf of Mexico Pipelines After Hurricane Shutdown

September 2, 2020

Credit: Enbridge
Credit: Enbridge

Two natural gas pipelines that connect offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico production platforms resumed operation on Tuesday, Enbridge Inc said, after hurricane-related shutdowns last week.

Energy companies continued to restart offshore operations after completing damage assessments following Hurricane Laura, which tore through the Gulf of Mexico with up to 150 miles per hour (240 kmh) winds.

Oil and gas producers have returned crews to 228 of 310 evacuated offshore facilities, the U.S. Interior Department reported. (https://tinyurl.com/y34u7ydm)

The Garden Banks pipeline, a 1 billion cubic feet per day natural gas line that connects to the Auger, Baldpate, Enchilada, and Magnolia offshore production platforms, was halted as a precaution last week.

It had remained shut as a communications problem was discovered when workers moved to restart operations, the company said on Monday.

Enbridge on Tuesday also lifted force majeure on its Nautilus line after an onshore facility completed unplanned maintenance, a spokesman said. 

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Tom Brown)

Subsea Pipelines Activity Production North America Gulf of Mexico

Related Offshore News

A cold-stacked semi-sub in the UK - Image by David Dixon/Geograph

Seriously, UK Oil Firms Will Struggle to Find Semi-subs...
Credit: SWS

PHOTO: SWS Shipyard Launches FPSO Prosperity Hull


Trending Offshore News

A cold-stacked semi-sub in the UK - Image by David Dixon/Geograph

Seriously, UK Oil Firms Will Struggle to Find Semi-subs...
Energy
Illustration only; Credit - Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

Storm Knocks Out U.S. Gulf of Mexico Gas Pipeline
Energy

Sponsored

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Insight

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

Installation Underway for World's Longest Heated Subsea Pipeline

Installation Underway for World's Longest Heated Subsea Pipeline

Huisman to Deliver Crane for First Jones Act Compliant Offshore Wind Installation Vessel

Huisman to Deliver Crane for First Jones Act Compliant Offshore Wind Installation Vessel

ION, Shearwater Team Up for 3D Survey in North Sea

ION, Shearwater Team Up for 3D Survey in North Sea

Enbridge Restores Gulf of Mexico Pipelines After Hurricane Shutdown

Enbridge Restores Gulf of Mexico Pipelines After Hurricane Shutdown

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine