Dana Petroleum Names New CEO

August 31, 2020

A Dana Petroleum FPSO in the North Sea
Dana Petroleum, a North Sea-focused subsidiary of South Korea's KNOC, has appointed Jongwoo Kim as its new CEO.

Kim joins Dana Petroleum from its parent company Korea National Oil Corporation.

Jongwoo succeeds the previous CEO Yongwoo Kang who has returned to Korea to take up the role of Senior Executive Vice President – E&P at KNOC. Kang will continue his association with Dana as chairman of the Dana Board of Directors

The new CEO of Dana Petroleum joined KNOC in 1992 and has worked in many different areas of the business including New Ventures, managing subsidiary companies, the oil tankage business and strategic petroleum stockpiling. 

He has a BA from Seoul National University in Seoul and an M.Sc in Finance from the University of Denver in Denver, Colorado.

