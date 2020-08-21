Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Exxon Limits Guyana Output Due to Gas Injection Issues

August 21, 2020

File photo: Liza Destiny FPSO (Credit: Hess)
File photo: Liza Destiny FPSO (Credit: Hess)

Exxon Mobil Corp is limiting output at its flagship offshore project in Guyana to 100,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) due to more issues with the reinjection of natural gas, the South American country's environmental regulator said on Friday.

Exxon, which operates the Stabroek block in a consortium with Hess Corp and China's CNOOC Ltd, had initially planned to ramp up output for this first phase of the Liza project to its full capacity of 120,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) in August, Exxon Senior Vice President Neil Chapman said in a July earnings call.

But mechanical issues with gas compressing equipment are preventing Exxon from reinjecting all of the natural gas produced alongside the light, sweet Liza crude, prompting the company to limit output so as to not flare an excessive amount of the gas, Guyana Environmental Protection Agency executive director Vincent Adams told Reuters.

"We know that they're doing their best to try to fix it, but the bottom line is it's not fixed," Adams said.

Natural gas flaring is a significant source of climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions. Guyanese authorities say Exxon should eliminate all flaring except for a "pilot" flame, necessary for safety.

The first phase of the Liza field "demonstrated" its full capacity of 120,000 bpd in the second quarter, Chapman said in July. But in June, the company slashed output to around 30,000 bpd due to gas reinjection issues, before ramping back up to around 90,000 bpd.

"We continue to safely complete final commissioning of the gas handling system," an Exxon spokesperson said on Friday. "Once the system is fully commissioned, we will be able to produce at full capacity."

Exxon and its partners have discovered more than 8 billion barrels of recoverable oil and gas off Guyana's coast, which is expected to transform the poor country's economy.


(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Additional reporting by Neil Marks; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Energy FPSO Oil Production South America Floating Production

Related Offshore News

Illustration: A Floating Wind Turbine / Image by Untrakdrover - Wikimedia -CC BY-SA 3.0

Floating Wind Farms: How to Make Them the Future of Green...
Credit: COSL

Chrysaor Hires COSL Offshore Rig for Wells in Norway


Trending Offshore News

A Valaris drillship - Image by Andrey Lutay / MarineTraffic

Valaris Files for Bankruptcy
Drilling
Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

PHOTO: Heerema's Heavy Lifter Installs Yaxche-C Platform...
Energy

Sponsored

BPH Energy gains further confidence in Baleen drill target

BPH Energy gains further confidence in Baleen drill target

Insight

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

Exxon Limits Guyana Output Due to Gas Injection Issues

Exxon Limits Guyana Output Due to Gas Injection Issues

Offshore Evacuations Begin as Storms Take Aim at Gulf of Mexico

Offshore Evacuations Begin as Storms Take Aim at Gulf of Mexico

Two Storms Head for US Gulf in Rare Hurricane Season Event

Two Storms Head for US Gulf in Rare Hurricane Season Event

Turkish Giant Offshore Gas Find 'Transformational', Woodmac Says

Turkish Giant Offshore Gas Find 'Transformational', Woodmac Says

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine