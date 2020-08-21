PHOTO: Heerema's Heavy Lifter Installs Yaxche-C Platform in Mexico

Dutch offshore installation and construction company Heerema Marine Contractors has installed Pemex's Yaxche-C jacket and topside in Mexico, under a contract awarded by Cotemar.

Heerema used its 'most experienced vessel' semi-submersible crane vessel Balder to carry out the operation in what was its first project for Cotemar. Balder has been in operation for 42 years now.

For the Yaxche-C installation, Balder arrived at the Bay of Campeche, started work on August 8, and completed the Yaxche-C jacket and topside installation on August 15.

Pemex awarded the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation contract for the Yaxche-C platform to a consortium made up of Cotemar, Hoc Offshore (Arendal), and Construcciones Mecanicas Monclova (Commsa).

The jacket and platform were fabricated in Tampico, Mexico, by Cotemar, and all components left the fabrication yard on one barge to be stored at Dos Bocas before being taken to the Bay of Campeche for installation.

The jacket weighed 700 MT, the four skirt piles 125 MT each, and the topside 850 MT.

Heerema said that Balder would remain in the Gulf of Mexico for more upcoming installation work.